The controversial decision to fire NHS staff who refuse to take the Covid vaccine has sparked a Tory backlash.

A Tory backlash has erupted over controversial plans to fire NHS workers who refuse to take the Covid vaccine.

Boris Johnson has been urged to scrap the “utterly unjustifiable” policy by a number of Tory MPs.

According to current plans, all NHS employees must be double-vaccinated by the end of April, which means they must get their first shot in early February.

However, outraged health organizations have warned that the diktat will result in the sacking of 73,000 NHS employees within weeks.

Senior Conservatives told the PM that the measure, along with Plan B, should be scrapped, launching a new front in the war on Covid curbs.

“Given the chief medical officer told MPs that vaccination has a minimal impact on transmission, isn’t it now the case that there is no reason at all for mandatory vaccinations for care workers and NHS staff?” exclaimed Esther McVey, a former Cabinet minister.

“These people have worked tirelessly on the front lines for the past two years, and we have clapped these key workers.”

“Can the Prime Minister now make certain that they are not fired? It is completely unjustifiable.”

Sir Desmond Swayne, a Tory MP, urged Prime Minister Theresa May to “review the need to sack domiciliary workers and NHS workers” who are unjabbed.

Mark Harper, a senior backbencher, has also called for a “rethink.”

Boris, on the other hand, doubled down on the policy, telling his detractors that he must consider the patients who died in hospitals from Covid.

“The evidence is clear that healthcare professionals should get vaccinated,” he stated.