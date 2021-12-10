The conviction of an ex-Susquehanna University student for indecent assault has been upheld.

The conviction of an ex-Susquehanna University student for indecent assault was upheld.

MIDDLEBURG – The conviction of a former Susquehanna University student charged with sexually assaulting someone in a dorm room in 2019 has been upheld by a state Superior Court panel.

The prosecution had presented more than enough evidence for a jury to find Pratigya Thakur, 22, guilty of two counts of indecent assault, according to the report.

She was found not guilty of rape charges.

Thakur and the other woman had an altercation the day after commencement in Hassinger Hall on May 16, 2019.

Both admitted to being inebriated, and the victim claimed she passed out on Thakur’s bed.

The following is the victim’s trial testimony:

“I couldn’t stand up because I was so drunk.”

It was getting to the point where I felt like I was going to puke.

The situation was about to deteriorate.

“I couldn’t form complete sentences.”

I wasn’t – my vision was hazy.

So I went to my room to rest before heading to the nearest available and open location.”

She said she sensed Thakur get into bed and assumed she was going to sleep.

Thakur, on the other hand, kissed her, patted her breasts, called her a “slut,” prodded her with her fingers, and asked, “Why haven’t we done this before?” she testified.

Later, the victim went to the university’s counseling center, prompting public safety to intervene.

Thakur testified in her own defense, confirming the events but portraying the victim as a willing participant.

Dudley N Anderson, a specially assigned Lycoming County Senior Judge, sentenced her to 3 to 24 months minus a day in prison, followed by 90 days of probation on one count and 18 months of probation on the other.

Thakur, of the Bronx, New York, was also found guilty of a misdemeanor charge of harassment.

For the next 25 years, she must register as a sexual offender.

