The coronavirus claims the life of an apothecary and 14 pharmacies already closed in Castilla-La Mancha

In a region as extensive and as geographically dispersed as Castilla-La Mancha, pharmacists play an essential role in the health of many of the citizens. A work that is now further enhanced, if possible, due to the health crisis caused by the coronavirus. A situation that is also directly affecting professionals in this sector, who have even had to mourn the death of eight of their colleagues in Spain and one of them in our autonomous community.

Just a week ago, on Sunday, March 29, a pharmacist died in the city of Alcázar de San Juan, one of the areas most affected by the pandemic, where this woman shared a profession with her husband, also infected and hospitalized because of of the Covid-19. That is why the Castilla-La Mancha Council of Official Pharmacists’ Colleges (Cofcam) ask the health authorities for more protection because, to the deceased, dozens of workers in this sector are already admitted or quarantined.

The president of Cofcam, Francisco Izquierdo, also informs ABC that, so far, 14 of the 1,265 pharmaceutical businesses that exist in the region have already closed. A figure that, although minimal, is still representative of the effect that the coronavirus is having in the pharmaceutical sector. “Any closed pharmacy, be it in a small town or in a city, is a setback because it requires the readjustment of emergency services and guards so that citizens are not shortage of medicines, and even more now,” says the regional representative of this collective.

Even so, Izquierdo transmits a message of tranquility to the public to ensure that they will continue to serve Castilian-Manchego patients and clients. “Pharmacists,” he says, “we will continue to act responsibly in these times of crisis, one of the most important in the history of health, in which we are all obliged to work tirelessly and coordinated.”

«Pharmacy professionals, 70% women in our region, are the most accessible toilets, open 24 hours, 365 days a year, without appointment in towns and places where very few services arrive. And in this situation generated by the Covid-19 infection, we have been serving citizens tirelessly and selflessly, reporting truthfully, fighting hoaxes and dangerous information, about everything that worries our patients and users, with our undeniable vocation of public service, which puts the good of society before our own, “says Izquierdo.

It should not be forgotten either that these professionals also continue to be in charge of distributing the prescribed medicines to the population, who now cannot leave their homes. With this, he points out, unnecessary trips to hospital or health centers are avoided, especially in the case of risk groups, such as the elderly and polymedicated patients.

On the front line of healthcare

And, right now, apothecaries are on the front line of health care for people who, because they live in small towns or far from a health center, the first place they go is a pharmacy. Reason why the president of the Cofcam insists on asking the competent administrations for more protection, both masks and gloves and even personal protective equipment (PPE) “to guarantee the safety of both pharmacists and clients”.

To date, says Francisco Izquierdo, pharmacies only have an authorized mask for each of the workers in these businesses, and in some cases not even that. “We are aware of the lack of the health system and we understand that hospitals and other health centers come first, but the authorities have to understand the role that pharmacies are playing and the risk that we run in many cases. Hopefully there will be no more regret for deaths of pharmacists.

Pharmacists join the complaints about the measures of the Ministry of Health

Given the new protocol for action against the coronavirus approved on March 31 by the Ministry of Health, the general councils of pharmacists, together with those of dentists, nurses, doctors and veterinarians, institutions that include more than 700,000 health professionals in Spain, express their “absolute rejection of these measures and recommendations”.

Some of these new guidelines presented on April 3 by the Ministry of Health pose, in his opinion, “a high risk against the safety of professionals and their patients. Some of these measures and recommendations, far from containing the epidemic and preserving public health, represent an evident risk for health workers and patients ”.

They consider the point referring to the incorporation of healthcare professionals 7 days after the onset of symptoms and in the absence of fever when a diagnostic test is not particularly alarming. Nor does the guide include the situation of many healthcare professionals who are not in the hospital setting and who are in different health centers and establishments, of public and private affiliation. .