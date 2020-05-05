The coronavirus crisis destroyed another 13,000 jobs in Aragon in April and there are already 8,000 unemployed

The coronavirus crisis continues to destroy jobs rapidly in Aragon. The situation, which plagues all of Spain, is clearly reflected in this Autonomous Community, which last April lost another 13,339 jobs, according to the figure advanced on Tuesday by the General Treasury of Social Security.

Those 13,339 jobs lost in April are in addition to the more than 23,000 that were destroyed in this region in March, during the first few weeks after the outbreak of the Covid-19 crisis.

All these figures do not include the more than 80,000 workers who are affected by temporary employment regulation (ERTE) files, who continue to appear in the statistics as workers in high employment, with employment, although they do not work because their contracts are temporarily suspended.

Not counting those affected by ERTE, the coronavirus has already led at least 28,000 jobs in Aragon, which is equivalent to all the jobs that had been created in this region for more than two years.

This great destruction of employment has caused the number of unemployed to skyrocket. Aragon added another 6,733 registered unemployed in April, so that at the end of the month there were already 79,214 unemployed in the region.

Aragon ended the month of April with 24.26% more unemployed than there were in April last year. Unemployment is plaguing the three Aragonese provinces and all groups in general. .