The coronavirus postpones the José Luis Perales concert in Valladolid until February 7, 2021

The concert by the Castilian singer-songwriter from La Mancha, José Luis Perales, at the Miguel Delibes Cultural Center in Valladolid, which was scheduled for June 14 as part of his farewell tour, will finally be postponed and will take place if circumstances permit on February 7, 2021. , as confirmed today from the CCMD to Ical. In addition, the other performance that was scheduled in Castilla y León, which was to take place on June 4 at the Pabellón Municipal de los Deportes de Palencia, is postponed until January 30, 2021.

In the case of Valladolid, the tickets purchased for the date of June 14 will be valid for the new date, and people who wish to return their tickets may do so through different channels. If they bought the tickets via the internet (through www.centroculturalmigueldelibes.com) they can request a refund of the amount of their purchase to the email address [email protected], and if they purchased the tickets at the box office, they will be returned at the same delivering the tickets as soon as the service resumes.

Perales announced his farewell tour shortly after publishing ‘Mirándote a los ojos’, a triple album that includes 35 re-recorded songs. .