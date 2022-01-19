The cost of bringing Williamsport City Hall into compliance is expected to be around (dollar)6 million.

The cost of bringing Williamsport City Hall up to code is expected to be around (dollar)6 million.

WILLIAMSPORT – The cost of making necessary repairs and bringing Williamsport’s 130-year-old City Hall up to code and in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) continues to rise.

The city council’s public works committee received a rough estimate of (dollar)5.9 million on Tuesday, which does not include water damage from a pipe burst in December or a roof leak in July.

The committee’s chairwoman, Councilwoman Bonnie Katz, accused Mayor Derek Slaughter of dragging his feet.

“Action is what we want to see,” she stated.

“It’s up to you to investigate this.”

It isn’t up to the city council to make this decision.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve seen each other.”

“We’re moving as quickly as possible,” Slaughter responded.

He said a request to hire an engineering firm to assess the condition of the building, which was completed in 1891 as a post office, will be presented to council in two weeks.

“Unfortunately, there is a lot of work to be done on this building,” said Mark Derry, the city’s ADA compliance expert.

He cited the need to replace an undersized elevator, an out-of-date fire alarm system, and door hardware as examples.

He believes that the restrooms need a lot of work.

The need for a new roof and sprinkler system was mentioned by Codes Administrator Joe Girardi.

According to him, the water damage caused electrical problems.

Both men warned that once the renovations started, they might run into other issues.

Girardi claims that the mold problem isn’t as bad as previously thought.

City Hall has been demolished, and the police department and offices have been dispersed across four locations.

Katz believes Williamsport needs a city hall.

She claims that without offices in a central location, people don’t know where to go.

“Where are we going?” she wondered.

“Do you think we’ll be renting?”

Instead of looking for a new permanent location, council decided last year to fix City Hall and make it ADA compliant, following the advice of an ad hoc committee.

The possibility of grant money was one of the reasons, as the building is on the National Register of Historic Places.

“Conditions have drastically changed,” says Randall.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.