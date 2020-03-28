The Cost of BT’s Full Fibre Broadband Packages Aren’t Bad – If You Can Actually Get It

BT is rolling out its Full Fibre home broadband, and while it’s not widely available at the moment, there are a few places that qualify. If you’re living in one of them, BT has unveiled the three packages you can choose from.

You won’t be able to look at the available options unless your postcode is one of the eligible areas, but we know BT’s Full Fibre broadband is available in Bristol because it was scrapping with Virgin through the medium of billboards, so we popped in a random Bristolian post code to take a gander.

Prices start from £39.99 per month for Full Fibre 100 with a average download/upload speeds of 150Mbps/ 30Mbps, and go up to £59.99 for the Full Fibre 900 package with average download/ upload speeds of 900Mbps/110Mbps. You can take a look at all three plans below. It’s worth noting that these prices seem to be an introductory offer for the first 24 months and will increase afterwards:

Full Fibre 100

Full Fibre 500

Full Fibre 900

Full Fibre accessibility will have rolled out to four million homes in a year, says Openreach, so we’ll all be able to enjoy those Gigabit speeds soon enough. [Trusted Reviews]