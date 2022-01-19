The cost of car insurance has reached an all-time high, and broadband prices are expected to rise 10% by April.

Car insurance costs have risen to an all-time high, and broadband prices are expected to rise 10% by April.

According to Confused.com, motorists have seen the steepest increase in car insurance costs in more than four years, with average premiums at their highest level in a year.

Car insurance costs on average £539, up £25 from three months ago.

Insurers raised renewal premiums by an average of £45 in the last quarter.

“Car insurance prices rising isn’t the happy news we wanted to start the year with,” Louise O’Shea, chief executive of Confused.com, said. “However, it’s also not completely unexpected, as people resume their normal driving habits and the cost of vehicle repair and replacement continues to rise.”

According to a separate survey conducted by Choose, the price comparison site, 87% of broadband and mobile customers are unaware that prices could rise by as much as 10% by April 2022.

According to Choose, nearly half of respondents were unaware that broadband companies typically tie their prices to inflation. If inflation hits 6% in the coming months, which many economists believe is likely, some households could face a 10% increase in their broadband and mobile bills.

“The pandemic has shown how reliant we are on broadband and mobile services to keep us connected to one another,” said Lyndsey Burton, managing director of Choose.

“Ofcom acknowledges that these services are ‘essential,’ but they are failing in their responsibility to help customers budget for them.

“As the current economic climate demonstrates, CPI and RPI linked prices are difficult to plan for, and customers will only be given a few months’ notice before inflation-beating price increases take effect.”

