The cost of living crisis will hit Britons hard – but if Boris did these three simple things, we could all save hundreds of pounds.

OUT-OF-TOUCH POLITICAL PARTIES inevitably lose power.

To see this, the Government only needs to look at Labour.

Because voters lost faith in the opposition, it lost a swath of seats in the North in 2019.

It couldn’t propose policies to improve things because it didn’t understand the issues that most affected the lives of Northerners.

But I’m concerned that unless urgent action is taken on the cost of living, millions of voters who switched to the Conservatives in 2019 will lose faith in us after just one term.

It is undeniable that we will all struggle to make ends meet in the coming months.

That’s why the Northern Research Group, made up of dozens of Tory MPs from the Red Wall, is laying out a three-point plan for Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak to address the pain that voters are experiencing.

People require assistance with their energy bills, as well as their soaring council taxes, and the poorest should be exempt from the upcoming National Insurance hike to fund the NHS.

Labour’s failure to reconnect with the North was demonstrated in the House of Commons yesterday.

Given the recent massive increase in wholesale prices and the impending massive increase in household energy bills, they are only asking for the government to reduce VAT on energy payments.

The reality is that lowering VAT, like any tax levied as a percentage of your total bill, benefits the wealthiest people the most, with those who own the most expensive homes benefiting the most from heated swimming pools and lit tennis courts.

We expect the government to go further.

We’d like ministers to look into removing green taxes from everyone’s bills for a year to help with rising heating costs at a time when we really need it.

This is more relevant and beneficial than Labour’s plan because it will benefit ordinary working people the most, with hard-working families saving an average of £159 on household bills.

Along with rising energy costs, a predicted record-breaking increase in council tax will put a strain on family finances.

According to a report released this week by the Institute for Fiscal Studies, recent council spending was half of their original budget estimates, with many councils even topping up their reserves during the pandemic.

According to the IFS, councils received “billions more in funding than their net expenditure actually increased by” as a result of the findings.

This report demonstrates that a two-year council tax freeze is now necessary.

Leaders of town halls must…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.