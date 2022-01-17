The cost of living will hit hardest in the spring, with an additional 1 million households with children falling into fuel poverty.

In the spring, the cost of living will hit the hardest, with an additional 1 million households with children facing fuel poverty.

According to the charity National Energy Action, an additional 500,000 households with children have been unable to pay their bills.

I can reveal that the cost of living squeeze is set to hit hardest in the spring, with an additional one million households with children falling into fuel poverty.

According to the Fuel Poverty Coalition, more than 2.2 million households with children will struggle to pay their electricity and gas bills when the energy price cap rises again in April.

This is up 74% from 2019, when 1.2 million children were living in fuel poverty.

Families have been left to struggle due to the Conservatives’ “decade of policy failure,” according to Labour’s Ed Miliband.

Fuel bills will rise by up to £900 this year, according to the campaign group, as the cost of wholesale gas and electricity rises and the price cap is raised, plunging the UK deeper into a “national crisis.”

In February, a review of the price cap, which sets the maximum amount that energy suppliers can charge for the unit rate of gas and electricity, will be completed, and a hike will take effect on April 1.

“The figures make for grim reading,” Simon Francis, co-ordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said.

“It’s heartbreaking that so many parents must choose between keeping their homes warm and feeding their children.”

It comes as a new think tank report from The Resolution Foundation predicts that the number of families spending at least 10% of their income on fuel bills will triple this year, from 9% to 27%.

This would mean 6.3 million households are experiencing “fuel stress,” a sign that their bills are becoming unaffordable, with the North East and West Midlands being the hardest hit.

Nimesh Shah, CEO of tax and advisory firm Blick Rothenberg, has urged the government to reinstate the £20 Universal Credit increase and postpone the increase in National Insurance Contributions (NIC) to help poorer families cope with rising energy prices and other inflationary pressures on everyday spending.

Inflation has been rising month after month, with families paying more for gasoline, food, and clothing.

“The government should seriously consider reintroducing it.”

