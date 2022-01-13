The Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster in Italy ten years ago killed 32 people.

The Associated Press’s TRISHA THOMAS and NICOLE WINFIELD contributed to this report.

GIGLIO, Italy (AP) — A daylong commemoration of the Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster will be held in Italy on Thursday, culminating in a candlelit vigil marking the moment the ship slammed into a reef and capsized off the Tuscan island of Giglio.

The 32 people who died in the Jan. earthquake will be remembered at a noon Mass in Giglio’s church.

Survivors and relatives of the dead will lay a wreath in the water where the hulking liner finally came to rest on its side off the coast of Giglio on December 13, 2012.

The anniversary also commemorates how Giglio residents provided shelter to the 4,200 passengers and crew that night, and then lived with the Concordia’s wrecked carcass for another two years before it was righted and hauled away for scrap.

Kevin Rebello, whose brother Russel Rebello, a Concordia waiter, remained unaccounted for until crews discovered his remains while dismantling the ship in a Genoa shipyard in 2014.

During the months that divers searched for his brother, Kevin Rebello became close to many Giglio residents, and his return to the island on the last ferry of the day on the eve of the anniversary turned into an emotional reunion.

“My brother performed his responsibilities.

As he arrived on Giglio, Kevin Rebello said, “He lost his life protecting other people.”

“This is something I’m very proud of.”

And I think he’d be proud of what he accomplished by assisting so many people.”

On Wednesday, Jan. 2, this two-photo combination shows part of the harbor of the Tuscan tiny island of Isola del Giglio, Italy, taken from the top.

12th, 2022, and the same spot on Wednesday, February 12th, 2022.

The cruise ship Costa Concordia was shipwrecked on January 1, 2012.

(Photos courtesy of Andrew Medichini and Pier Paolo Cito of the Associated Press)

The anniversary comes as the cruise ship industry, which was forced to close for months in many parts of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, is once again in the spotlight due to COVID-19 outbreaks, which pose a threat to passenger safety.

Last month, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning to everyone not to go on cruises,…

