The council despises the mural I painted on the side of my house, but I’m not going to let them win.

I painted a huge HORSE mural on the side of my house, which the city council despises, but I’m not going to let them win.

A PENSIONER who painted a huge horse on the side of his house says the council despises it, but he will not demolish it.

When Ronald Dillingham, 82, started restoring his house in Oxhey to how it would have been in 1900, he clashed with Watford Council.

To honor the history of the greengrocers and stables that had been on the property for 100 years, he installed new railings, a coach lamp, and had a horse and cart professionally painted.

But, because he lives in a conservation area, the borough council came knocking on his door, telling him he needed to get rid of the lot.

“I was just trying to reinstate it as it would have been in 1900,” Ron told Sun Online.

“I put up the coach lamp, and they didn’t like it.”

“Because the house used to have stables out back, I decided to paint a horse and cart while I was cleaning up the place – like the ones that used to come out here every day.”

“There was a complaint, and I was told to clear the area.”

It was deemed ‘harmful,’ according to them.

“They’ve never explained what ‘harmful’ means.”

“It’s only bad for the person who looks at it and thinks, ‘Oh, I don’t like that.'”

“One person may believe it is harmful, while another may believe it is beneficial.

“It’s a lot of work.”

The changes were made without planning permission, according to Watford Council, and when he applied for retrospective planning for the railings and light, his application was denied.

But, with the community’s support, the council quickly changed their minds and decided not to take any further action.

“It’s a little money for the council, isn’t it?” Ron explained.

That is why they are acting in this manner.

“I reintroduced retrospective planning and had to pay a fee – around £300.”

“However, I needed a plan, so I had to pay an architect £600, and it all adds up.”

“However, they wouldn’t be able to defeat me.”

There was a lot of aggressivity going on.

“How can you prove it’s harmful when it isn’t?”

“The mural is also on my private property.”

It’s at the bottom of my drive.

“It’ll catch your eye, but you’ll have to come on over to my place to see it.”

“It appears to be a hit with everyone.”

Kids stop by and want to walk up the driveway to take a look.

“It can be liked by 150 people, but one man complains, and they ask me to wipe it…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.