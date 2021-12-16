The country’s GDP growth forecast for 2022 has been lowered by a German think tank.

Germany’s GDP growth forecast for 2022 has been lowered by a German think tank.

According to the Institute for Economic Research, expectations for next year have dropped by 3.7 percent due to the ongoing pandemic and supply chain issues.

BERLIN is the German capital.

Germany’s gross domestic product growth is expected to drop from 5.1 percent to 3.7 percent next year, according to a Munich-based think tank.

According to the Institute for Economic Research (Ifo), the drop was caused by the fourth wave of the pandemic as well as ongoing supply chain issues.

The institute kept its forecast for this year at 2.5 percent, while raising its forecast for 2023 from 1.5 to 2.9 percent.

According to the report, the German economy will contract by 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter of this year.

*Gokhan Ergocun is the author of this article.