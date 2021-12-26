The Countryside Alliance accuses Labour of engaging in “class warfare” by opposing trail hunting restrictions.

Labour has called for a ban on trail hunting, citing concerns that it is used as a’smokescreen’ for fox hunting.

Jim McMahon, Labour’s shadow environment secretary, called the hunts “completely irresponsible” and urged ministers to “close the loopholes that allow people to break the law.”

Trail hunting is a form of traditional hunting in which an animal scent is placed along a path for dogs to follow, but it has been criticized as a “smokescreen” for illegal fox hunting.

“Trail hunting and popular festive meets are an important part of rural life,” Polly Portwin of the Countryside Alliance told me.

“Labour has consistently performed poorly in rural areas in recent elections, which is unsurprising given their anti-rural policies, such as those announced today.”

“If they ever want to be taken seriously, they must abandon their bizarre obsession with class warfare and concentrate on issues that affect rural people.”

“The reality is that these prejudiced activists – who frequently use their propaganda to raise funds – are motivated by a hatred of people, not by improving animal welfare,” Ms Portwin added.

The National Trust and Natural Resources Wales have both voted to prohibit trail hunting on their land, citing concerns that it was being used to cover up illegal hunting.

In 2021, activists estimate that over 240 hunting days occurred on Ministry of Defence-owned land.

“Allowing hunts to take place on public and government-owned land is completely irresponsible, regardless of whether those participating are the Prime Minister’s cronies,” Mr McMahon said.

“The government must do more to close the loopholes that allow people to break the law and consign hunting to the history books, where the vast majority of us believe it belongs,” says the author.

