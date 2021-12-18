The court has approved the implementation of Biden’s vaccine mandate for employers.

The Biden vaccine mandate for employers is now in effect, thanks to a court ruling.

Associated Press writers GEOFF MULVIHILL and ANDREW DeMILLO contributed to this report.

The COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers was approved by a federal appeals court panel on Friday.

The 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals’ 2-1 decision overturns a federal judge’s decision to halt the mandate across the country.

The US Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s rule was supposed to go into effect in January.

4. Inventive+ paraphrase

With Friday’s decision, it’s unclear when the requirement will take effect.

As soon as OSHA published the rules in early November, Republican-led states banded together with conservative groups, business associations, and a few individual businesses to oppose the requirement.

They claimed OSHA lacked the authority to issue the emergency rule.

The case was consolidated before the 6th Circuit, which is dominated by Republican-appointed judges and is based in Cincinnati.

One of the two judges who ruled in favor of the OSHA mandate was appointed by a Democratic president, while the other was appointed by a Republican president.

Former President Donald Trump nominated the dissenting judge.

In her majority opinion, Judge Julia Smith Gibbons wrote, “Given OSHA’s clear and exercised authority to regulate viruses, OSHA must have the authority to regulate infectious diseases that are not unique to the workplace.”

Leslie Rutledge, the Attorney General of Arkansas, said she would petition the US Supreme Court to overturn the order.

“The decision by the Sixth Circuit is extremely disappointing for Arkansans because it will force them to get the shot or lose their jobs,” she said.

In a Twitter message on Friday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, who is also the chairman of the Republican Attorneys General Association, expressed confidence that the mandate could be repealed.

The vaccine requirement would apply to businesses with 100 or more employees, covering approximately 84 million people.

Employees who have not been fully vaccinated would be required to wear masks and undergo weekly coronavirus testing.

Those who work only at home or in the outdoors would be exempt.