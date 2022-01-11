The court heard that a gang raped seven girls as young as 13 after luring them with booze and drugs through Facebook messages.

A GANG “raped seven girls after luring them with alcohol and drugs through Facebook messages,” according to a court document.

Over the course of four years, six men have been charged with numerous sexual offenses against the girls, some of whom are as young as 13.

The men are accused of committing the crimes in parks, woodland, alleyways, an abandoned house, and in cars, according to jurors at Worcester Crown Court.

“This case is about seven girls in their early to middle teens who were sexually abused by these defendants between March 2013 and March 2017,” prosecutor Mark Heywood QC said in opening the case.

“Some of those girls were groped simply and crudely with a hand up their tops or down their trousers.

“Some of them were lonely and needed attention, so they were willing to do whatever it took to get it.”

“Others had made poor lifestyle choices that made them vulnerable and willing to put themselves in danger in ways that responsible adults might recognize right away, and which they themselves might come to recognize and regret as they matured.”

“They were easily exploited by those who, in reality, despised them for drinking, taking drugs, and being sexually available.”

“One (alleged victim) was confronted with so many requests for oral sex that she simply gave up resisting because she realized she wouldn’t get anywhere by saying no.”

“However, when she did resist and continued to resist sexual intercourse – saying ‘no,’ saying she didn’t want her first time to be like this – she was simply grabbed and forced to comply.”

Mr Heywood described one of the girls being contacted by Numan Mohammed through her Facebook profile when she was in her early teens, as an example of some of the alleged wrongdoing.

The prosecutor went on to say that the girl “began to notice that the tone of his messages to her was becoming increasingly inappropriate” and that he “would try to play on her emotions, guilt-tripping her, to use her own words.”

Mohammed, also known by the nicknames “Nomi” and “Nome,” became “angry” if she refused his advances, according to the Crown’s QC, and once performed an indecent act during a Skype call.

Later, the alleged victim told police that she was “going through a rough patch” in her life and that Mohammed was the “only person who had truly cared.”

“I thought he liked me,” the girl later confessed to officers.

“That theme of manipulating emotions and manipulating people’s minds,” Mr Heywood said.

