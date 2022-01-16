The court hearing for Novak Djokovic’s fate in Australia has begun.

The hearing for Novak Djokovic’s fate in Australia has begun.

Following a video conference hearing with the world’s top tennis player

On Sunday, Australia’s Federal Court in Melbourne will decide whether Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic can remain in the country.

The hearing began at 9.30 a.m. local time, with the objection to an earlier ruling being discussed.

The hearing is being streamed live to Djokovic, who is 34 years old.

In front of the courthouse, a small group of fans, mostly Australians of Serbian descent living in Australia, showed up to show their support for Djokovic.

The court stated on its website, “Given the significant public interest in this matter, the Court has adopted a publicly available Online File.”

After his visa was revoked for the second time, Djokovic was detained on Saturday.

“Today, I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel Mr Novak Djokovic’s visa on health and good order grounds, on the basis that doing so was in the public interest,” Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said on Friday.

A court decision guaranteed that the world’s top-ranked player would not be deported until his case was resolved.

Djokovic will compete in the Australian Open, which starts on Monday, if the court overturns Hawke’s visa decision.

Jan, according to Djokovic.

4 that he had received a medical exemption from coronavirus vaccination, but his visa was revoked after he arrived because he did not meet COVID-19 entry requirements.

A federal court ordered his release after he was sent to an immigration detention hotel in Melbourne.

For the year’s first major tennis tournament, Australia requires that all players be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Djokovic was named in the tournament’s official draw on Thursday.