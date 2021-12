The hearing has been postponed: Pa.

The following court has been rescheduled: Pa.

Justice Tom Saylor of the Supreme Court has retired from the bench.

After 24 years on the state’s high court and four years on the Superior Court, Saylor will retire on Friday, having reached the constitutionally mandated judicial retirement age of 75 earlier in December.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]