The COVID-19 truck blockade is beginning to have an impact beyond Canada.

The COVID-19 truck blockade is beginning to have an impact outside of Canada.

TORONTO — Protesters blocking the bridge connecting Canada and Detroit, demanding an end to Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions, forced the closure of a Ford plant on Wednesday, with ramifications for the North American auto industry.

Meanwhile, in the face of mounting pressure from protests against the restrictions and against Trudeau himself, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has remained steadfast in his opposition to an easing of Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions.

On the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, a protest involving mostly pickup trucks entered its third day.

While traffic entering Canada was halted, traffic heading to the United States was not.

The bridge carries 25% of all trade between the two countries, and Canadian officials are growing concerned about the economic consequences.

Parts shortages forced Ford to close its engine plant in Windsor and run an assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario, on a reduced schedule, the company said late Wednesday.

“This bridge closure on both sides of the border harms customers, auto workers, suppliers, communities, and businesses,” Ford said in a statement.

“We hope this situation is resolved quickly because it has the potential to affect all automakers in the United States and Canada.”

Due to shortages caused by the blockade, GM had to cancel the second shift of the day at its midsize SUV factory near Lansing, Michigan.

It is expected to resume on Thursday, according to spokesman Dan Flores, with no additional impact expected for the time being.

Toyota spokesman Scott Vazin said later Wednesday that parts shortages at three Canadian plants will prevent the company from producing anything for the rest of the week.

The shutdowns were blamed on supply chain, weather, and pandemic-related issues, according to a statement, but they occurred just days after the blockade began on Monday.

“Our teams are working diligently to minimize the impact on production,” the company said, adding that no layoffs are currently planned.

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, reported normal operations, despite having to shorten shifts at its Windsor minivan plant the day before.

“We’re keeping a close eye on this,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said of the bridge blockade earlier.

“There is a blockade…

