‘The COVID-19 vaccine developed in Turkey protects against omicron.’

According to a medical expert, an intensive study on the effectiveness of Turkovac is still ongoing.

According to a senior Turkish medical expert, Turkiye’s homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Turkovac provides protection against the omicron variant of coronavirus.

Ates Kara, the head of Turkiye Vaccine Institute and a member of the Health Ministry’s Coronavirus Science Committee, told Anadolu Agency that an intensive study on the effectiveness of the Turkish vaccine is still underway.

Kara, speaking at a vaccine production facility in the southeastern province of Sanliurfa, said the public’s interest in the domestic vaccine has been positive.

“When we consider what we’ve learned from other studies and data, the antibody levels we found appear to protect against omicron.”

Our research in this area, as well as our efforts to bring together scientific data, are still ongoing.

When we compare Turkovac to the data we have, we see that it protects against omicron as well, but it’s impossible to say how long that protection will last,” he said.

The World Health Organization has issued a warning that the omicron variant is spreading at a much faster rate than the delta variant.

In November 2021, it was classified as a type of concern.

Kara said Turkiye has “an advantage” because it started the booster shot “a little earlier” than Europe, and that the situation plays an important role in reducing the virus’s effects.

Kara emphasized the importance of a booster shot, saying that those who receive one have better protection against the omicron strain.

In late December 2021, Turkovac was approved for emergency use throughout Turkiye.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, has pledged to make it widely available, claiming that it will be used to benefit all humanity.

Since launching an immunization campaign in January 2021, Turkiye has administered more than 132.15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

