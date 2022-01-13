The COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses has been put on hold by the Supreme Court.

The COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses has been halted by the Supreme Court.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has blocked the administration of Vice President Joe Biden from enforcing a requirement that large-business employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job.

At the same time, the court has granted the administration’s request to proceed with a vaccine mandate for the majority of US health-care workers.

The court’s orders on Thursday, which came in the midst of a spike in coronavirus cases, were a mixed bag for the administration’s efforts to increase the vaccination rate among Americans.

The conservative majority of the court found that the administration overstepped its authority by attempting to impose the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s vaccine-or-test rule on US businesses with more than 100 employees.

There would have been an impact on more than 80 million people.

“This is the first time OSHA has put such a requirement in place.

Congress hasn’t done so either.

Indeed, despite enacting significant legislation to address the COVID–19 pandemic, Congress has declined to enact any measures similar to those proposed by OSHA here,” the conservatives wrote in an unsigned opinion.

The court’s three liberals argued in dissent that by substituting its judgment for that of health experts, the court was overstepping its bounds.

In a joint dissent, Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor wrote, “The Court, acting outside of its competence and without legal basis, displaces the judgments of the Government officials charged with responding to workplace health emergencies.”

Officials at the White House knew the OSHA rule would face legal challenges, and some privately questioned whether it could withstand them.

Despite the legal challenge, the administration still sees the rule as a success because it has already prompted millions of people to get vaccinated and private businesses to implement their own requirements.

Republican-led states challenged both rules.

Furthermore, business groups criticized the OSHA emergency rule as being too costly and likely to drive workers away at a time when finding new employees is already difficult.

The vaccine mandate that the Supreme Court will allow to be enforced nationwide narrowly passed on a 5-4 vote, with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh siding with the liberals to form a majority….

