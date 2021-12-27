The Covid data from Christmas explains why ministers and officials are “cautiously optimistic” about Omicron.

In London, hospitalizations did not exceed 400, which could have prompted new restrictions, and daily infections did not reach previous highs.

After the Christmas weekend, the government appeared to have a new cautious optimism that the Omicron wave of coronavirus would not be as bad as feared.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) discovered that the variant was milder, with people 50 to 70% less likely to visit the hospital.

Then there were the briefings that said ministers were “increasingly optimistic” about Omicron’s impact and the need for additional restrictions.

The data from Covid for the Christmas weekend, which was released and presented to Boris Johnson on Monday, demonstrated why Professor Andrew Hayward, a leading infectious diseases expert, said last week that the threat could be downgraded “from a hurricane to a severe storm.”

Intensive care units

Ministers and scientific advisers were watching hospitalization figures in London, the epicenter of Omicron, to see if they stayed below 400 per day at Christmas, according to a report last week.

If they did, new restrictions could be avoided because it could be used as a guide to show that the large number of Omicron cases does not necessarily translate into hospital admissions, which would put the NHS under severe strain throughout January.

The data released on Monday appeared to be positive, with hospitalizations in the capital remaining well below 400 – 364 on Christmas Day and 278 on Christmas Eve, though the figure for the 24th of December was missing.

From an Omicron peak of 390 on December 23, the figures suggested that hospitalizations in the capital were at least leveling off.

As of 8 a.m. on December 27, there were 8,474 people in hospital across England, up 27% from the previous week but still well below the peak of last January.

On the 18th of January, the number peaked at 34,336 during the second wave of Covid.

Case studies

The data also showed early signs of a plateau in case numbers, with daily cases failing to break the previous high of 122,186 on Christmas Eve over the holiday weekend.

Given that fewer tests may have been taken over the Christmas weekend and reports that diagonistic capactiy was once again being stretched, these figures should be treated with extreme caution.

However, when combined with the fact that the infections appear to be leveling off in London, which is ahead of the rest of the country, they gave reason for cautious optimism once more.

Christmas Covid data signals why ministers and officials are ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Omicron