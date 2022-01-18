The COVID infection rate in Spain has dropped for the first time since November.

Although the number of cases appears to be peaking, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise.

According to new data from Spain’s Health Ministry, the rate of coronavirus infection fell for the first time since November on Tuesday.

This suggests that the infection rate peaked Monday in the country’s unprecedented sixth wave, with nearly 3.4 out of every 100 people infected over a two-week period.

The number of daily infections in the country fell to just under 95,000 on Tuesday.

Nearly 135,000 people tested positive on the same day last week.

Simultaneously, the optimism rate fell for the second day in a row, but it remains at an extremely high level of just over 39%.

In the meantime, COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have risen.

Tuesday, the country saw 284 more fatalities and 97 more hospitalizations.

However, as the worst of the outbreak appears to have passed, some regional governments in Spain are considering easing some restrictions.

Catalonia’s overnight curfew will be lifted on Friday, but other restrictions such as nightclub closures, limited social gatherings, and COVID passports will remain in place.

When the sixth wave of the coronavirus has passed, Spain’s government is considering treating it like an endemic virus like the flu.

This could entail alterations to testing, isolation, and non-pharmaceutical interventions.