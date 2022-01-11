The Covid rules on ‘workplace gatherings,’ according to a lawyer, leave little room for Downing Street parties.

According to a lawyer, the Covid rules on ‘workplace gatherings’ make it difficult for Downing Street parties to take place.

In the week of May 15th to May 21st, 2020, 807 fixed penalty notices were issued for violations of Covid rules.

According to a lawyer, work-related Covid rules make it difficult to justify Downing Street’s “bring your own booze” lockdown party.

The alleged gathering on 20 May 2020, according to Tory MP Michael Fabricant, may not have been a “flagrant breach of the rules” because the 100 people invited were all “key workers who were all operating closely together indoors,” with “no outside guests invited at all.”

Despite the presence of cheese and wine, Downing Street attempted to claim that a gathering in the garden on May 15 was “individual debriefings following a press conference, discussing work issues.”

However, one lawyer said that allegations about the latest alleged garden party, to which the Prime Minister’s Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds invited staff from across Downing Street, would be difficult to refute at a time when lockdown rules prohibited gatherings with more than one other person outside.

According to Adam Wagner of Doughty Street Chambers, a human rights barrister, it was illegal at the time for a person to be outside their place of residence without a reasonable excuse, which could include the need to work.

“As we can see from the email, this does not appear to be work; this was a ‘bring your own booze’ party to thank everyone for their hard work,” he added.

“I’ve heard the term ‘workplace bubble’ used in reference to this and that party, but it’s a fabrication; it never existed.”

“The advice was very clear; it said to avoid workplace gatherings.”

“The government’s safe working guidance for people who had to go into the office – only a small number of people were able to go into the office – the guidance was very clear, to keep people in groups, not to encourage gatherings,” he told the broadcaster.

“Rather than saying, ‘This is safe; it’s just workers working together,’ it was probably bringing together a lot of people who weren’t used to working together, who were working in different areas in a way that could expose them to Covid.”

That’s correct.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.