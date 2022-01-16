Trending
Infosurhoy
Undated handout photo issued by the Scottish Ambulance Service of a Mobile Testing Unit in Scotland. The Scottish Ambulance Service's Mobile Testing Units (MTUs) have reached the monumental milestone of delivering two million tests across Scotland, since the service was launched at the end of August 2020. Issue date: Wednesday January 12, 2022. PA Photo. Over the last month, as the country faces further challenges with the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus, the MTUs have been delivering 15,000 tests a day, helping the country to tackle the newest threat in the ongoing pandemic. See PA story SCOTLAND Coronavirus Ambulance. Photo credit should read: Scottish Ambulance Service/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

The Covid self-isolation period in England has been extended to five days, with two negative tests.

0
By on News

The Covid self-isolation period has been extended to five days in England, with two negative tests.

The Covid self-isolation period in England has been extended to five days, with two negative tests.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, “roughly two-thirds of positive cases are no longer infectious by day five.”

Self-isolation for people with Covid is being reduced in England from seven to five full days.

The change, which takes effect tomorrow (17 January), allows those who test positive to leave self-isolation after five full days if they have two negative lateral flow test results that are 24 hours apart.

Those who test positive on their rapid lateral flow tests must be isolated until two consecutive negative tests are taken on different days.

The UK Health Security Agency (Ukhsa) decided to shorten the self-isolation period after learning that “around two-thirds of positive cases are no longer infectious by the end of day five.”

When the move was announced last week, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the government “wishes to use the testing capacity that we’ve built up to help these people leave isolation safely.”

Two consecutive negative tests, he said, are “critical to these balanced and proportionate plans.”

“Everyone should use the capacity we’ve built up in tests,” Mr Javid continued, “so we can restore the country’s freedoms while keeping everyone safe.”

Labour’s shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting, endorsed the change and called for testing to be “sorted out.”

“He told us there was no problem with supply before Christmas,” he said, “but over the holidays, NHS staff and other key workers were unable to access tests because the government had failed to notice that deliveries had ceased for the holidays.”

In England, the Covid self-isolation period is now five days, with two negative tests.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

Comments are closed.