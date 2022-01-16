The Covid self-isolation period in England has been extended to five days, with two negative tests.

The Covid self-isolation period has been extended to five days in England, with two negative tests.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, “roughly two-thirds of positive cases are no longer infectious by day five.”

The change, which takes effect tomorrow (17 January), allows those who test positive to leave self-isolation after five full days if they have two negative lateral flow test results that are 24 hours apart.

Those who test positive on their rapid lateral flow tests must be isolated until two consecutive negative tests are taken on different days.

The UK Health Security Agency (Ukhsa) decided to shorten the self-isolation period after learning that “around two-thirds of positive cases are no longer infectious by the end of day five.”

When the move was announced last week, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the government “wishes to use the testing capacity that we’ve built up to help these people leave isolation safely.”

Two consecutive negative tests, he said, are “critical to these balanced and proportionate plans.”

“Everyone should use the capacity we’ve built up in tests,” Mr Javid continued, “so we can restore the country’s freedoms while keeping everyone safe.”

Labour’s shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting, endorsed the change and called for testing to be “sorted out.”

“He told us there was no problem with supply before Christmas,” he said, “but over the holidays, NHS staff and other key workers were unable to access tests because the government had failed to notice that deliveries had ceased for the holidays.”

