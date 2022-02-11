The Covid vaccine will be administered to children as young as five years old, with approval expected on Monday.

The Covid vaccine will be given to children as young as five years old, with approval expected on Monday.

The Covid vaccine will be available to children as young as five years old, according to the vaccines watchdog, which is expected to approve it on Monday.

Parents will not be pressured to get it because of the benefits of being immunised “finely balanced” in young children.

Instead, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization will make a “non-urgent offer” to those aged five to eleven.

It essentially means they have the option of having the Covid shot or not.

Some parents want to get their children immunized as soon as possible to make international travel easier.

Until now, the vaccine was only available to those over the age of 12.

Children under the age of 12 may receive the vaccine, but only if they are immunocompromised or live with someone who is.

“It was a finely balanced decision,” a senior source said, “so the solution is a halfway house.”

The vaccine will be available to younger children only if they request it.” In December, the UK regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, approved a children’s-specific Pfizer vaccine, deeming it “safe and effective” for use.

However, the JCVI has the final say on whether it should be made available to under-12s.

Before Christmas, the EU began administering the vaccine to children aged five to eleven, and millions of children in Germany, France, Italy, and Spain have already received the shot.

It follows in the footsteps of the United States and Israel, which began immunizing children under the age of six in November.

According to some experts, the United Kingdom has already “passed the point” where vaccines for young children will provide significant benefits.

Most primary school children have already been exposed to coronavirus, according to Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia.

And, with infection rates on the decline, the benefits are limited.

Others, however, believe that the vaccinations will still provide additional protection to children against future variants.

More than 91 percent of those over the age of 12 have received at least one vaccination, with nearly 52.5 million Brits having done so.