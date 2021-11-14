The Cowboys are expected to shuffle their roster, according to an insider.

The Cowboys’ roster will be shuffled, according to an insider.

Jerry Jones isn’t afraid to make a big deal out of things.

Photograph courtesy of Getty

The question for the Dallas Cowboys is whether their defense was exposed against the Denver Broncos, or whether it was just a blip in an otherwise successful season.

The Cowboys gave up 407 total yards to the Broncos, with Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon combining for 190 rushing yards.

The Broncos were able to expose some of the Cowboys’ defensive flaws, according to Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson.

According to Robinson, the Cowboys are “retooling” their defense this offseason, with an emphasis on linebacker.

“To begin with, the run game was devastating to the defense.

“I mean, they just got beaten to hell,” Robinson said on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast on November 8.

“Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon beat ’em up, and I’m talking about the Melvin Gordon touchdown where Micah Parsons was just destroyed on the edge, and that’s what I’m talking about,” I said.

While the Cowboys were able to put some pressure on Teddy Bridgewater at times, they were never able to stop the run game, which is a major concern.

“And, by the way, if you want to talk about what’s going to happen with the Cowboys next offseаson, I’ll be honest with you.” There has already been talk about the retooling that will be needed with some of the run game’s linebackers.

Keep an eye out for that this offseason, as the second level of that defense will undoubtedly get some attention.

” he says.

Sign up for the Heаvy on Cowboys newsletter to get the most up-to-date Dallas Cowboys news delivered right to your inbox.

Heаvy on Cowboys invites you to join in on the fun.

In 2022, the Cowboys are projected to be nearly $9 million over the salary cap.

With the release of Jаylon Smith, the Cowboys have already started this process, but the team is expected to be over the cap next season.

According to Spotrаc, the Cowboys are valued at $8 million.

The sаlary cap has been increased by 8 million for the year 2022.

To reduce this number, the Cowboys will undoubtedly have to make roster moves,…

Daily News from Infosurhoy.