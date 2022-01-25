The creation of vast new woodlands as a result of a tree-planting program may bring the public closer to nature.

The creation of vast new woodlands as a result of the tree-planting program may bring the public closer to nature.

Landowners are being encouraged to open up new woods to the public in order to speed up the process of ‘prescribing’ nature.

Following the government’s launch of a new scheme that pays landowners to create accessible treescapes, vast areas of woodland could be grown and made available to the public.

The first of these will take place at Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, where a £1 million grant will be used to plant 270,000 trees over a 1 square kilometer area, absorbing 20,000 tonnes of carbon over 25 years.

The project will also see the creation of approximately 15 kilometers of public wooded footpaths in and around the Woodstock area.

The Government is inviting landowners to apply for £15.9 million in grants this year in order to use new trees to combat climate change, help wildlife recover, reduce flood risk, and increase public access to nature.

The grant program, known as the England Woodland Creation Offer, is intended to help the government meet its goal of planting at least 7,000 hectares of trees per year in England – and 30,000 hectares across the UK – by May 2024.

Although this scheme is only available in England, Defra collaborates closely with its counterparts in other countries, and other grant schemes are available throughout the United Kingdom.

While the environmental benefits of woodland have long been recognized, there is growing evidence that spending time in and around trees improves people’s mental health, according to environment minister Rebecca Pow.

She wants to speed up the process of ‘prescribing’ forests and other forms of nature for conditions like depression and anxiety, so tree planting grants have been created to encourage landowners to make their trees more publically accessible.

“You can feel the benefit of being near a tree.”

The value of nature and how getting out into nature had such a positive impact were demonstrated by the Coronavirus and lockdown, and as a government, we’re very keen on giving the public access.

It’s all about getting people to collaborate with nature,” Ms Pow explained.

“Trees and woodland play a vital role in protecting the planet and helping mitigate the growing threat of climate change and biodiversity loss,” added Richard Stanford, Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission.

Inventing.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Vast new woodlands created by tree-planting scheme could bring public closer to nature