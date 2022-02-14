The crisis in Russia and Ukraine is the last thing Angela Merkel’s successor in Germany needs, but he will have to lead eventually.

Olaf Scholz, dubbed the ‘Scholzomat’ for his robotic delivery, finds himself in the middle of a crisis he doesn’t need just as he tries to emerge from his predecessor’s shadow.

The problem that Germany’s newly minted Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces as he arrives in Kyiv today is that the Ukraine crisis is the wrong showcase for the new leader in Berlin.

Scholz will travel to Moscow tomorrow in the faint hope of a de-escalation, amid protests over the lack of active support against a possible Russian invasion.

Few believe that, aside from a brief pause for more “jaw-jaw” before the “war-war,” is now plausible.

Even more concerning for the leader, who was elected on a promise to address growing regional and demographic inequalities in Germany, is that the crisis occurs before the “Scholzomat” – as he is known for his robotic delivery – has established himself as a household name in Germany or abroad.

The issue also reveals a schism within a German coalition, where the Greens are represented at the Cabinet table by Annalena Baerbock, a foreign minister who is unwavering in her support for Nato and Germany’s western alignment.

Scholz himself engages in “strategic ambiguity” at best.

In the worst-case scenario, it’s an ostrich policy to avoid taking a leadership role in Europe during a crisis on its eastern flank.

If Russian troops enter Ukraine, Germany threatens “serious” consequences at home, but it has provided only sporadic practical assistance.

The Baltic states and Ukrainians slammed a delivery of 5,000 safety helmets as a token gesture for a country facing the Russian army’s might.

However, avoiding a confrontation with Russia is a domestic requirement.

Given the experience of two world wars, both of which ended in defeat with Russia as an adversary, Germany has a higher conflict aversion than other comparable-sized countries.

The “wait and see” strategy is clearly running out of gas, and Scholz will need to show some leadership if Germany is to be more than a shoulder-shrugger in the Russia crisis.

With a speech to the nation as he was sworn in for a second term, Germany’s figurehead President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, a veteran politician with broad cross-party support, raised the stakes for the Chancellor.

