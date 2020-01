The Crown FIRST LOOK: Freddie Fox transforms into Margaret Thatcher’s controversial son Mark

Fans of The Crown got their first look at Freddie Fox as Margaret Thatcher’s controversial son Mark on Tuesday.

The actor, 30, bore a striking resemblance to Mark in a black three-piece suit as filming for series four of the Netflix drama continued at Winchester Cathedral.

Freddie was rumoured to have been cast by The Crown bosses last month, but this is the first time the White House Farm star has been seen on set.

Mark is the troubled son of the former Prime Minister, who will be played by Gillian Anderson in the historical television series.

The scenes filmed on Tuesday appeared to be of a somber nature, with a suited Freddie joined by other cast members.

Of his casting, a source told The Sun last month: ‘This is a sought-after role for Freddie as Mark’s story is a juicy one, which played during the years that Thatcher was in Downing Street.

‘In 1982 Mark went missing in the Sahara Desert while driving in the Paris-Dakar Rally, after making no preparations.

‘He was eventually found after deploying six military aircraft and Algerian ground troops, which caused huge embarrassment for the PM.’

Freddie latest role comes after he received critical acclaim for playing killer Jeremy Bamber in ITV drama White House Farm, which aired earlier this month.

It’s thought The Crown series four will pick up in 1977 and run through to 1990, suggesting Mark’s mystery disappearance will be covered.

On 9 January 1982, Mark, his French co-driver, Anne-Charlotte Verney, and their mechanic went missing for six days in the Sahara Desert while driving a Peugeot 504 in the Paris-Dakar Rally.

His father Denis flew to Dakar, where a large-scale search was launched, including six military aircraft from three countries and Algerian ground troops.

On 14 January, the Algerian military spotted Thatcher’s party 31 miles off course.

This caused international embarrassment to his mother. The Prime Minister insisted on paying £2,000 personally towards the cost of the search, and an unpaid £11,500 hotel bill, one third of which was for drinks, caused diplomatic embarrassment.

Series four covers the period of Margaret Thatcher’s reign as Prime Minister and her relationship with the Monarch.

Last year, it was confirmed Gillian would take on the role as the timeline shifts from the third series 1964 and 1977 to the 1980s and beyond.

The actress, 51, will portray the former Prime Minister during her 11-year tenure, which saw her in office from 1979 to 1990.

Series four is likely to feature political matters such South Africa’s Apartheid legislation, the Falklands War and 1984/5 miners’ strike.

Of playing Thatcher, Gillian said: ‘Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable, but I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and, dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether loved or despised, defined an era’.

Filming for the fourth series of The Crown began in August, Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, and Ben Daniels will continue to play the four main characters- Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Princess Margaret, and Anthony Armstrong-Jones.

The series will also prominently feature the relationship and eventual marriage of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer. Emma Corrin will make her debut as the late Princess of Wales.

Diana married Charles in 1981, and the couple welcomed sons William and Harry in the following years.

After separating in 1991, the couple divorced in 1997, but Diana remained a much loved member of the Royal Family, thanks to her significant humanitarian work in the UK and abroad.

While an official premiere date has yet to be announced Josh O’Connor, who plays Prince Charles suggested in could air later this year.

The actor told Harper’s Bazaar recently: ‘We’re well into it now, we’ve got many months left, they’ve got a few episodes in, so it’s really exciting.

‘And I think it will be the best yet, actually. I’m really looking forward to finishing that and then getting to share it sometime in 2020, I guess.’