The crown prince of Abu Dhabi and Kazakhstan’s president discuss bilateral relations.

The president of Kazakhstan and the crown prince of Abu Dhabi discuss bilateral relations.

On Monday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to discuss bilateral relations and recent events in Kazakhstan.

According to the official Emirates News Agency (WAM), during their phone conversation, Al-Nahyan emphasized that the UAE is prepared to provide any type of assistance that will protect Kazakhstan’s stability and security, as well as social peace.

The Kazakh government and people, according to the crown prince, have the strength to overcome the current difficult situation.

Tokayev thanked Al-Nahyan for his support for Kazakhstan and his country’s stance.

After the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) doubled in Kazakhstan on Jan.

2. Tokayev declared a state of emergency in Almaty and the oil-rich Mangystau region, sparking protests, before expanding it nationwide.

He later requested assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russian-led military alliance, which dispatched troops to quell the unrest.