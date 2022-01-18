The Crystal Maze Experience features maize-based art.

The Crystal Maze Experience exhibits maize-based artwork.

The Maize art is only five millimetres by six millimetres in size and took 54 hours to complete.

To commemorate the launch of the Maze’s brand-new game, the Keys of Centeotl, the Crystal Maze LIVE Experience has unveiled the UK’s first ever maize artwork, meticulously painted on tiny corn kernels.

Bronwyn Royce, a Devonshire-based artist, was commissioned to create the artwork to commemorate the launch of the new game, which is named after the Aztec god of maize and corn.

Under a magnifying glass, the artwork was created using complex techniques and a special paint brush with only five hairs.

The Aztec God Centeotl, iconic 1990s Crystal Maze host Richard O’Brien, the Crystal Dome, and the Crystal Maze LIVE Experience logo are among the five tiny pieces of artwork.

Ian Hansford, a Crystal Maze super-fan from Kirton in Lindsey, Lincolnshire, designed the new game, which is an addition to the London attraction.

Ian’s Keys of Centeotl design was chosen from thousands of entries to design a new game for the London attraction.

The game requires players to solve an equation, the answer to which will reveal the keys required to unlock the crucial crystal.

Ian, the game’s creator, drew inspiration for his design from one of his favorite games from the original 1990s TV series.

“It was such an honor to be chosen as the competition winner,” Ian said.

I’ve always enjoyed puzzles, and when I was younger, my friends and I would pretend to be on the TV show Crystal Maze.

My favorite zone back then was always the Aztec zone, so I knew that’s where I wanted to set my game when I was designing it.

“We are thrilled to be marking the launch of our new game in London with the UK’s first ever maize art,” said Tom Lionetti-Maguire, CEO and Founder of Little Lion Entertainment Limited.

It’s even more exciting that we’ll be able to use competition winner Ian’s unique design in our London attraction, as we know he’s a huge Maze fan.

Visitors will be able to play Ian’s game, as well as all of our other new games, this year.”

Along with the

Short summary of Infosurhoy.