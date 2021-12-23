The Cumberland County facility of a steel distributor is expanding.

The Cumberland County facility of a steel distributor will be expanded.

Glosser Steel, a steel distributor based in Johnstown, is expanding its service center in Hampden Township.

The service center at 3802 Industrial Park Road, which has been in operation for nearly 80 years, will be expanded by Glosser Steel.

The 10,000-square-foot addition is currently under construction and should be finished in six months.

The expansion will increase the facility’s capacity by 30%.

The expansion will allow the company to stock a wider range of steel plate and provide plasma plate cutting to its customers, according to the company.

In a news release, Greg Glosser, president of M Glosser and Sons, said, “This new facility reflects our commitment to central Pennsylvania.”

M Glosser and Sons was founded in Johnstown by Glosser’s great grandfather in 1899.

Since the 1940s, Glosser Steel, a division of M Glosser and Sons, has served as a steel distributor in central and western Pennsylvania.

During the construction, the company will provide full service to its customers.

On December 1st, a groundbreaking ceremony was held.

