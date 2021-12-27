The Cumberland County salon is expanding its space.

In the spring, a five-year-old hair salon in Camp Hill will relocate to Lower Allen Township after outgrowing its current location.

Roots Hair Salon is moving to a larger location at 3804 Gettysburg Road, from its current location at 244 S 17th St.

Salons in Pennsylvania were forced to close in March 2020 as a result of the state’s decision to close non-essential businesses, but Roots Hair Salon was back in business almost immediately after the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

“It was a flood,” said Andrea Smith, the business’s owner, in a press release.

“Other stylists had shut down or couldn’t get appointments, so we had a lot of new clients as well.”

Smith said she hired ten more assistants during the shutdown because she knew the company would need help doing extra laundry and keeping things clean.

She also claims that as more people work from home, the number of weekday appointments has increased.

Roots Hair Salon is a barbershop and a salon.

Nails, waxing, and lash extensions are also available at the salon.

(Photo courtesy of Andrea Smith)

The salon is run by a family.

Tyler Hockenberry, Smith’s son-in-law, runs the salon’s first-floor barbershop.

Abbie Hockenberry is a stylist, and Hannah Snyder is a nail technician.

Smith’s great-nephew, Caleb Hill, handles scheduling and the front desk, while her son-in-law, Noah Snyder, manages the salon’s website.

Smith used to own the Chez Andre salon, which is right next door to the new location.

The three-story structure on 17th Street is for sale by Smith.

If desired, a buyer could purchase existing salon equipment.

If the current building is sold before the company relocates, Smith says Roots will lease it back from the new owner until they are ready to relocate.

The property is being advertised by RSR Realtors.

— Buzz in the Business

Daniel Urie can be followed on Twitter @DanielUrie2018 and liked on Facebook.