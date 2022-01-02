‘The cyberattack on the UK Defence Academy in 2021 had a significant impact on operations,’ according to the report.

‘A cyberattack on the UK Defence Academy in 2021 had a significant impact on operations,’ according to the report.

Despite the fact that the Chinese government was blamed for the attack, retired Air Marshal Stringer claims that he has no idea who was responsible.

LONDON (Reuters) –

According to a senior retired military officer, a cyberattack on the UK’s Defence Academy in March had a “significant” impact on its operations.

The cyberattack, according to retired Air Marshal Edward Stringer of Sky News, had a significant impact on the academy’s operations as well as the Ministry of Defense in general, forcing the former to speed up plans to repair its network.

“The operational consequences were significant, but they were manageable at the time.”

But only because your people work incredibly hard to keep things running and find backup methodologies,” Stringer explained.

“IT staff had to find backup ways to use regular internet, etc., to keep the courses going, which we did – but not as slickly as before,” he added.

Stringer claims he has no idea who was behind the 2021 hack and that they tried to use the academy as a “backdoor” to gain access to classified and confidential information and sectors of the ministry and its IT systems.

Stringer said he’s confident there haven’t been any more breaches outside of the academy, but acknowledged that the attack cost both the academy and the ministry.

“It didn’t appear to be a violent attack, but it had consequences.”

Operational output came at a price.

“What our staff could have been doing instead of having to repair this damage had opportunity costs,” he said.

Every year, the academy, which is based in Oxfordshire, southeast England, educates up to 28,000 military personnel, diplomats, and civil servants.

The attacks were blamed on Chinese state-sponsored hackers seeking access to computer networks all over the world, according to the British government in July 2021.

The cyberattack allowed for large-scale espionage, including the theft of personal and highly confidential data, as well as intellectual property.