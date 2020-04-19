The Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Looks Cool but Could Use More Keanu

Cyberpunk 2077 may have been delayed, but to ease the blow, at least you can watch Microsoft’s sizzle trailer for its heavily leaked Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X bundle. Needless to say, it looks pretty sick, with glow-in-the-dark decals, laser etchings, and LED lighting – but in this blogger’s opinion, it could use a little more Keanu.

To be fair, most things could use a little more Keanu. The “No Future” decal is admittedly cool, but you know what also be better? A glow-in-the-dark etching of a grungy Keanu’s face as he lowers his sunglasses. Now that would be a chiselled work of art that can stare back at me in the dark as I question my life decisions. Barring that, however, the laser etchings and custom panels give the limited edition Xbox One X console a gritty feel that look like they would tie into the game’s setting.

Aside from the design, details about the console are fairly limited. The YouTube description for the unlisted video notes that it’ll have 1TB of storage, and that you can buy the bundle in June – a full three months before the game is scheduled to launch. The bundle also comes with a custom Xbox One controller that also has an edgy “No Future” scratched into it. It’s unclear if a copy of the game comes with the bundle, given that it’ll come out months before the game. No word yet about pricing either.

The timing for the limited-edition bundle makes sense. When Cyberpunk 2077 was announced at E3 2019 – a blessed event, as it ended with an appearance by a wild Keanu himself, emerging resplendent from a cloud of smoke – it had an initial release date of April 16. For its part, Microsoft has been teasing something Cyberpunk 2077-related was on the way. On April 16, the Xbox Twitter tweeted out a faux hacking attack with the hashtag #breakthecode. The account’s bio was also changed to emulate a hacking error, and the location changed to Night City – the setting for the game.

Anyway, cool Xbox, but really, next time, add more Keanu.