The day after Christmas, children and teenagers are not permitted to visit this New Jersey mall without the presence of an adult.

Without an adult, children and teenagers are not permitted to visit this New Jersey mall on the day after Christmas.

This year, the Cherry Hill Mall is continuing a holiday tradition by prohibiting unaccompanied minors from entering the mall on December 1.

One of the busiest days of the year is usually on December 26.

PREIT, which also owns the Moorestown and Cumberland malls in New Jersey, as well as the Fashion District Mall in Center City, Philadelphia, said the restrictions would be in place again this year.

“Yes, we will continue to enforce our policy prohibiting unaccompanied minors on 1226 at [the]Cherry Hill Mall,” Crowell said in an email.

The mall is located a few miles east of Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey, across the Schuylkill River.

Up to 1,000 teenagers were involved in melees that shut down the mall around midday the day after Christmas three years ago.

As chaos ensued, some shoppers were trapped inside stores after workers locked doors and grates. Police and security guards eventually restored order.

In previous years, the mall imposed a parental escort policy beginning at 4 p.m. and lasting until the mall closed.

Anyone under the age of 17 had to be accompanied by a parent or a supervising adult who was 21 years old or older.

Proof of age was required, and up to four youths could be accompanied by one parent or supervising adult.

The mall will close at 6 p.m. on Sunday, which will be the day after Christmas this year, according to mall officials.

Meanwhile, Cherry Hill police have announced that they will increase patrols both inside and outside the mall.

According to township police Lt.

John Ostermueller made the announcement on Wednesday.

“A visible police presence will be present at the mall.

Outside the mall, uniformed officers will be stationed, and plainclothes officers will be stationed inside to monitor any type of situation that may arise.”

Crowell refused to say whether the juvenile policy would be implemented at any of the company’s other shopping centers.

