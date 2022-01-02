The days of the killer virus are over, and now it’s time to learn to live with Covid – by reducing self-isolation and disbanding Sage.

The days of the killer virus are over, and it’s time to embrace Covid by reducing self-isolation and disbanding Sage.

Everyone, didn’t we do well? We sold over 2.3 million Covid cases in the week leading up to Christmas, with tens of thousands more over the New Year.

There aren’t many people in intensive care, and there hasn’t been a significant increase in the number of deaths.

Omicron, the mildest of mutants, is rapidly spreading immunity.

Experts predict that by the end of the month, we’ll be saying our goodbyes to killer Covid and learning to cope with a new strain of the common cold.

More than nine out of ten people will have received all three jabs, as well as Covid or both.

Covid is nearing the end of its life cycle, barring lethal but unlikely new variants.

The anxiety should be dissipated.

The perpetually pleading National Health Service, along with its cheerleaders in the media and public sector unions, remains the biggest challenge.

Is it capable of dealing with the situation? Of course.

Britain is leading Europe — and possibly the world — out of lockdown mania, thanks to Boris Johnson’s drive on vaccinations and the pursuit of freedom.

It was the Prime Minister who, in the face of unfounded and borderline criminal Sage hysteria about 6,000 deaths per day, took the lonely responsibility of bringing Christmas back to England.

The Scots and Welsh were not given the same gift, as shroud-waving duo Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford remained in lockstep with their EU colleagues.

Europe is back to where it was at the beginning of the pandemic, with housebound voters at odds with panicked leaders.

The war has effectively ended in the United Kingdom.

There are fewer people who are seriously ill, and nine out of ten of them aren’t jabbed.

Despite Sage’s rash doomsday predictions, six out of ten of the 132 Covid deaths recorded in the seven days leading up to January 1 were admitted specifically for the virus — an average of 70 per day.

This is comparable to the death rate in a flu and pneumonia-plagued year.

Now we must live with Covid, as advised by Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Despite tax increases (thank you, Boris) and rising living costs, there is a lot to look forward to in this happy New Year.

For the second year in a row, the economy, freed from Covid’s dead hand, is expected to outperform all of the G7’s wealthiest nations, including powerhouses Germany and Japan.

Those companies that made it through the pandemic are leaner, fitter, and ready to go.

A rising tide lifts all boats, increasing employment and wages while also assisting in the repayment of Covid’s massive costs.

Regardless, it will be a long time before Boris can claim victory.

First and foremost, he must abolish the test-and-trace scheme, which has cost the UK an eye-watering £37 billion…

