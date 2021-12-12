The ‘deadliest storm’ in Kentucky kills more than 84 people as it rips through an Amazon warehouse in a 250-mile rampage.

More than 84 people are killed in the latest Kentucky tornado, which rips through an Amazon warehouse in a 250-mile rampage.

At least 84 people are believed to have died as a result of the deadly winter storm Atticus, which hit Arkansas, Illinois, and Missouri and prompted Kentucky to declare a state of emergency.

Winter Storm Atticus caused tornado damage from the Rockies to the Midwest, resulting in at least 70 deaths in Kentucky alone.

After the tornado ripped through multiple communities, leveling buildings, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear stated that the state should expect closer to 100 deaths.

“We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians, probably closer to 70 to 100 lost lives,” he said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, local ABC affiliate KAIT reported that two people were killed and five others were injured in a “mass casualty” incident at Monette Manor nursing home in Arkansas after a tornado hit the area.

According to the news station, about 20 people were trapped at the facility, which has 90 beds, as shocking pictures showed debris covering the parking lot and major damage to the building.

Atticus, the season’s first named winter storm, has dumped heavy snow in Salt Lake City, northern Colorado, eastern Wyoming, southern South Dakota, northwest Nebraska, and the Plains and Upper Midwest.

According to The Weather Channel, the storm may also bring damaging winds to parts of the Great Lakes.

What does it mean to be on the lookout for tornadoes?

When there’s a good chance that a tornado will strike, a tornado watch is issued.

According to the Tennessee State University Tornado Safety Guide, a tornado watch typically lasts a few hours.

The death toll from the tornado is still unknown.

At least 70 people have died in Kentucky, and Governor Beshear has warned that the death toll will likely rise to over 100.

At least one person has died as a result of the damage to an Arkansas nursing home.

At least two people died in Missouri, and two people died in Illinois, after a tornado damaged an Amazon warehouse and trapped employees.

One of the “darkest days” in Tennessee’s history

Friday was “one of the darkest days in Kentucky history,” according to Kentucky emergency management director Michael Dossett.

“This will be one of the most significant, most widespread disasters that Kentucky has ever faced,” he said.

Four tornadoes swept through the state, leaving nearly 60,000 Kentuckians without power after one of them stayed on the ground for more than 200 miles after touching down.

An Amazon warehouse in western Illinois collapsed, trapping 100 workers inside, and an Arkansas nursing home collapsed, killing one person.

Cleaning is in progress…

This morning, I was briefed on the devastating tornadoes across the central U.S. To lose a loved one in a storm like this is an unimaginable tragedy. We’re working with Governors to ensure they have what they need as the search for survivors and damage assessments continue. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 11, 2021

Video of the tornado that hit the Amazon facility near Edwardsville, IL tonight… from Danielle Henke pic.twitter.com/5CNbJ03VzI — James Spann (@spann) December 11, 2021

We are potentially witnessing history in the making. A mile-wide tornado that started out in Jonesboro, Arkansas and is now in Southwest Kentucky, just hitting Mayfield. 4 states, 150 miles of damage and destruction, multiple fatalities. The EF5 drought might just be over, sadly. pic.twitter.com/iPb5Hg1NF3 — 410_WX (@410_WX) December 11, 2021

Edwardsville Fire Chief: SIX fatalities confirmed after tornado hit Amazon warehouse. Rescue operations have now shifted to recovery operations. pic.twitter.com/6pQDjTGV1S — Jasmine Huda (@jhuda) December 11, 2021

Just a heartbreaking scene at Monette Manor Nursing Home. Prayers that somehow everyone is ok. #arwxpic.twitter.com/kRNcpznNo2 — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) December 11, 2021

Arkansas nursing home resident dead after tornado hits. This video is truly devastating. @KATVNewspic.twitter.com/mqLRGI6pip — Mills Hayes (@KATVMillsHayes) December 11, 2021