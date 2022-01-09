The deadly craze for illegal street racing in Los Angeles

Too fast, too furious? Los Angeles’ deadly craze for illegal street racing

During the lockdown, underground street racing flourished, but it has now become ‘out of control.’

At dusk in Los Angeles, a white convertible mustang with black stripes streaking down the bonnet screeches in circles around an intersection.

A cheering crowd surrounds the car, whooping every time it comes dangerously close to a bystander.

Then another car, a beat-up grey Toyota SUV, joins in, and the cars start doing doughnuts around each other.

The video, which was posted on a well-known Facebook page that live streams these types of events, is one of many that are shared on social media each week.

For decades, street racing in Los Angeles has been immortalized in Hollywood blockbusters – all it takes is 10 minutes of Fast and Furious to see souped-up cars hurtling down palm-tree-lined boulevards.

During the pandemic, however, it was given a new lease on life when stay-at-home orders in Los Angeles left the city’s notoriously gridlocked freeways completely empty, an invitation too tempting to pass up for the city’s underground street racing circuit.

“The problem has gotten out of hand,” says Lili Trujillo Puckett, the founder of the non-profit Street Racing Kills, which aims to educate people about the dangers of street racing.

“And the consequences can be fatal.”

According to law enforcement officials, the illegal culture exploded thanks to social media.

Compton, a city in southern Los Angeles County, is a hotbed of the trend.

For race organizers, social media has become a megaphone, allowing them to send messages and alerts to a large audience.

Due to their transient nature, race organizers prefer to communicate via Instagram stories.

Regional rivalries have emerged as a result of racers posting clips of their most impressive stunts on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

The Street Racing Task Force’s Sargeant II Jesse Garcia says that the more outrageous the acts captured on video, the more notoriety they gain.

Previously, racers would avoid cops at all costs, but now, according to Mr Garcia, many seek out police interaction.

“Many of these people will try to get themselves pulled over for something minor so they can air it… just to increase their fan base.”

Racers can use social media to alert each other to law enforcement movements and change venues at a moments notice.

