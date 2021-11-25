The death of 27 migrants on a boat that sank in the English Channel has sparked a verbal war between the United Kingdom and France.

The death of 27 migrants on a boat that sank in the English Channel has sparked a verbal war between the UK and France.

The death toll has been reduced from 31 to 27, with three children and a pregnant woman among the victims.

Today, the UK and France are at odds over who is to blame for the deaths of 27 people, including a pregnant woman and children, who died while attempting to cross the Channel.

The death toll was reduced from 31 to 27 by France’s interior ministry.

According to a source in the French prosecutor’s office, seventeen men, seven women – one of whom was pregnant – and three children were killed.

The bodies have been identified as being from the Middle East.

There were two people who survived.

According to the International Organization for Migration, it was the single largest loss of life in the Channel since data collection began in 2014.

According to French authorities, a fifth person was apprehended on Thursday morning.

The mayor of Calais, Natacha Bouchart, made a series of statements blaming the United Kingdom for the failure.

“It is the responsibility of the British government.”

According to French media reports, she stated, “I believe Boris Johnson has cynically chosen to blame France for the past year-and-a-half.”

She also accused Mr Johnson of “forcing our country to endure this set-up because he doesn’t have the courage himself to assume responsibilities in his country,” according to The Telegraph.

Gerald Darmanin, the French Interior Minister, said this morning that countries like the United Kingdom could do more to stop the crossings, claiming that people are “often attracted” to Britain’s labor market.

Meanwhile, a French politician claimed that human trafficking bosses in the United Kingdom live comfortably in “beautiful villas.”

“We arrest the smugglers in France,” Franck Dhersin, the vice president of transport for the northern Hauts-de-France region, told French television station BFMTV.

“There’s only one way to stop them: we have to stop the organizations, and you have to arrest the mafia bosses.”

And the mafia bosses are based in London.

They live peacefully in beautiful villas in London, earning hundreds of millions of euros each year and reinvesting it in the city.”

People crossed due to a lack of safe and legal routes, according to the head of a French humanitarian organization.

