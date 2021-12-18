The death of a 19-year-old in a Pennsylvania jail was caused by a lack of medical care, according to her mother’s lawsuit.

The death of a 19-year-old in a Pennsylvania jail was caused by a lack of medical care, according to his mother’s lawsuit.

Jonathan Merced was arrested by police in 2019 after allegedly stealing a van and leading them on a chase.

The 19-year-old was arrested and taken to the Schuylkill County Jail after failing to pay $70,000 in bail.

Merced was never released from jail.

He was never even given a chance to speak in front of a judge.

Rather, on Nov.

According to his mother, who died on Nov. 12, 2019, Merced died, making his arrest and incarceration a death sentence.

The county and its medical provider were sued in federal court by ten people.

The new federal lawsuit claims that the jail and its for-profit medical provider, PrimeCare Medical Inc., failed to provide proper medical care for Merced’s existing heart problem, allowing him to wither away without treatment until his condition worsened to the point where death was unavoidable.

According to Merced’s mother’s lawsuit, he was born with a heart defect that can lead to heart failure and muscular dystrophy.

According to the lawsuit, Merced had been treated for both conditions his entire life and was in relatively good health until he was taken to the jail.

Merced’s death is reminiscent of a case in Dauphin County earlier this year, in which a 19-year-old with a previously manageable bowel disorder died after being incarcerated for a probation violation.

The coroner ruled that Kejuan Cooke died of “natural causes.”

PrimeCare Medical Inc. also provides healthcare to inmates in Dauphin County.

PrimeCare has been named as a defendant in 18 federal lawsuits filed in Pennsylvania this year, including seven in the last four months, alleging that the company provided substandard medical care in jails throughout the state.

Officials from Schuylkill County did not respond to INFOSURHOY’s repeated requests for comment.

PrimeCare also did not return INFOSURHOY’s calls, and an attempt to email PrimeCare’s corporate office using the email address on the company’s website was returned as undeliverable.

Loved ones want answers when young men die from illnesses that could have been avoided.

“In general, healthcare in county jails is pretty abysmal,” Alexandra Morgan-Kurtz, managing attorney for the Pennsylvania Institutional Law Project – a nonprofit focused on litigation and advocacy for the rights of inmates – said.

