The death of Lord Richard Rogers serves as a reminder that architecture that challenges us should be celebrated.

The death of Lord Richard Rogers serves as a reminder to value architecture that pushes us to think differently.

His talent was a huge gift we should not waste, from the iconoclastic Pompidou Centre in Paris to the Millennium Dome.

Many great artists are only truly recognized after they have passed away.

Richard Rogers, who passed away this weekend, was not one of them.

He received every architectural award and more for his outstanding contribution to improving our public spaces and lives, making him one of Britain’s greatest ever architects.

This could be due to the fact that his career spanned seven decades.

He did, however, share the polarizing controversy, philistine criticism, and kneejerk public disapproval that all iconic artists’ bravest work is met with.

In order to achieve his remarkable achievements, he had to overcome incredible odds.

Dyslexia and the inability to draw could be seen as insurmountable obstacles to such a career.

Lord Rogers, on the other hand, was an irresistible and charming force, landing a place on a course at the Architectural Association in London before completing a master’s degree at Yale, where he met Norman (Lord) Foster, our other modern great.

His career will be discussed elsewhere in this issue, but I’d like to pay tribute to the importance of monumental talents like his in our lives.

As I’ve previously stated, the arts and culture, in all of their forms, provide us with the “grace notes” of our lives.

If you’re not sure what that means, consider the iconic Pompidou Centre in Paris, the Lloyds Building in the City of London, “the cheesegrater” (Leadenhall Building), Terminal 5 at Heathrow, Terminal 4 in Madrid’s Barajas Airport (for which he won the Stirling Prize for the first time), and the Millennium Dome.

There are a plethora of others, each of which inspires awe, wonder, and challenges our preconceptions of “normalcy.”

They drew a lot of public ire, especially because they were so bold and different – at least when they first debuted.

We have a tendency to react negatively to things we are unfamiliar with, and nobody had ever seen the Pompidou or the Lloyd’s before.

We become more familiar and comfortable with non-conformity over time, just like anything else that stands out.

Gradually, this transforms into admiration, then pride.

Additionally, those grace notes.

