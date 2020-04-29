The death toll for COVID-19 reaches 163, and 7,000 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported the deaths of eight Covid-19 patients on Wednesday, while the highest number ever – 641 people infected with coronavirus in the past 24 hours – was announced at a press conference in Dhaka, according to a Directorate General for Health Services (DGHS) .

“The death toll reached 163, while the total number of infected reached 7,103,” said Professor Dr. Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of the DGHS, in the meeting.

Dr. Sultana said a total of 4,968 people across the country have been tested since Tuesday, which is 14.68 percent more than the previous day.

In addition, 11 other Covid-19 patients from multiple hospitals recovered and increased the total number of recoveries to 150.

On April 16, the DGHS declared the entire country a “vulnerable zone” for virus infections.

In the meantime, the government of Bangladesh extended public holidays through May 5 to curb the spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed 29,59,929 cases and 2,2,733 deaths worldwide until Wednesday.

