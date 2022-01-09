The death toll from a canyon wall collapse in southeastern Brazil has risen to ten people.

According to the fire department, two bodies were discovered during search operations, which have now been concluded.

BUENOS AIRES is a city in Argentina.

According to local authorities, the death toll in southeastern Brazil rose to ten on Sunday after a canyon wall collapsed on speedboats in a lake.

The bodies of two more people who were missing were discovered, according to the Minas Gerais Fire Department.

Officials also announced that the search and rescue operation had come to an end.

On Saturday, a chunk of rock fell from a cliff into Lago de Furnas near Capitolio, hitting four boats and sinking two. Video of the incident went viral on social media.

Some of the missing people were found after contacting state hospitals, according to fire department spokesman Pedro Aihara, who spoke to local television channel EPTV.

Because there was no cross-listing, many of the victims were hospitalized, and 20 of them were listed as missing, according to Aihara.

The rockslide occurred “due to heavy rains, which caused the loosening of a stone wall in Lago de Furnas, in Capitolio,” according to Minas Governor Romeu Zema on Twitter.

An investigation into the incident will be launched by the country’s navy.