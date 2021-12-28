The death toll from a ferry fire in Bangladesh has risen to 39.

As the search for missing commuters continues, another body has been discovered in the Sugandha river, according to officials.

Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka

According to official sources, another body was recovered from the Sugandha river Tuesday morning, bringing the total death toll from Bangladesh’s deadliest ferry fire to 39.

On December 1st,

The passenger ferry MV Ovijan caught fire in the river on April 24 as it traveled from Dhaka to Barguna in the southern district of Bangladesh.

The body of a 28-year-old male passenger was discovered floating in the southern Jhalakathi district’s Kistakathi area on Tuesday morning.

“A patrolling team recovered the body from the accident site, bringing the total number of bodies recovered to 38,” said Nazmul Alam Nabin, additional deputy commissioner of Jhalakathi district.

According to hospital sources, another critically injured passenger died on Saturday at Dhaka’s Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

According to some local media reports, the number of people killed ranges from 42 to 44.

Around 40 burn patients are being treated in Dhaka and the southern Barisal division.

Meanwhile, one of the owners of the ill-fated ferry, Hamjalal Sheikh, was arrested on Monday in connection with the accident.

Four owners and four master drivers of the commuter ferry, locally known as launch, had been ordered to be arrested by a court.

In addition, on Monday, a case was filed in Bangladesh’s higher court, seeking compensation of 5 million Bangladeshi Taka (roughly (dollar)60,240) for the families of each dead passenger and 2 million Taka (roughly (dollar)24,000) for each injured passenger.

DNA samples from 33 relatives of the fire victims were collected in order to identify 23 charred bodies buried in a mass grave in the southern district of Barguna.

“We want to use medical tests to identify all of the bodies,” Md.

Anadolu Agency spoke with Habibur Rahman, the deputy commissioner of the southern Barguna district.

He added that the search for the missing passengers is still ongoing at various locations.

The Red Crescent Society’s local unit has compiled a list of 51 missing passengers.