The death toll from the explosion in western Ghana has risen to 17 people.

The number of people killed in the explosion in western Ghana has risen to 17 people.

On Thursday, a vehicle carrying mining explosives collided with a motorcycle in Apiate town, resulting in an explosion.

Ghana, Accra

On Friday, authorities announced that the death toll from Thursday’s explosion in a small town in western Ghana had risen to 17.

The Information Ministry said in a statement that 59 people were injured in the blast and that 42 people were being treated in hospitals.

According to preliminary investigations, the explosion happened on Thursday when a vehicle carrying mining explosives collided with a motorcycle in Apiate.

As a result of the explosion, several houses and structures in town were destroyed.

On Friday morning, Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia paid a visit to the accident site.

He reassured residents of the government’s support and commitment to redeveloping the area.

“We’ve already spoken with the State Housing Corporation, and we’re in talks with the local mining communities.”

We will work quickly to put facilities in place to assist those who have been displaced.

“We’ll make that a priority,” he stated.