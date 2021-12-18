The death toll from the gas leak explosion in Sicily has risen to seven.

A total of seven people have died as a result of a gas leak explosion in Sicily.

Four more bodies have been recovered from the ruins of destroyed buildings in Ravanusa, with two people still missing.

Four more bodies have been discovered in the rubble of buildings destroyed in Sicily’s explosion on Saturday night, bringing the total death toll to seven.

Two people remain missing after a blast in Ravanusa, which destroyed and damaged six buildings and is thought to have been caused by a gas leak.

Authorities said on Monday that four people’s bodies were pulled from the rubble, including a nine-month-pregnant woman.

Officials believe the explosion was caused by an accumulation of gas, which could have been sparked by an elevator or a household appliance.

Italgas, the gas grip operator, said it had received no leak reports and found no problems during routine inspections in 2020 and this year.