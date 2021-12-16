The death toll from the Indonesian volcano Semeru has risen to 48 people.

The death toll from Indonesia’s Semeru volcano eruption has risen to 48 people.

On the Indonesian island of Java, nearly 10,000 people were forced to leave their homes.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA

Authorities announced on Tuesday that the death toll from the eruption of Indonesia’s highest and most active volcano has risen to 48.

According to Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency (BNPB), search operations are still underway, with at least four rescue teams currently on the ground.

On December, Semeru erupted.

After heavy rains sparked the sudden eruption, the volcano spewed thick columns of ash thousands of meters into the sky and scorching lava flowed down its slopes.

Several villages were engulfed in ash, and houses were strewn with volcanic debris.

Semeru, which stands 3,676 meters (12,000 feet) above sea level, erupted twice this year, in December 2020 and January.

Indonesia, a nearly 275-million-strong archipelago, is located on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a fault-line-riddled region prone to volcanic eruptions and earthquakes.