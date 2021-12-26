The death toll from the Malaysian floods has risen to 47.

Police say they are searching for five people who have gone missing, according to local media.

According to local media, at least 47 people have died as a result of the massive floods that hit Malaysia on Sunday.

Many parts of the country were flooded as a result of heavy rains that lasted three days starting on December 17, according to Asian News International.

The number of people killed in the floods has risen to 47, according to police, and five more people are still missing.

Around 33,000 people were evacuated earlier, mostly from Pahang, the worst-affected state, and the government was chastised for failing to issue adequate warnings prior to the rains.

Selangor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Perak, and Kuala Lumpur, according to the country’s National Disaster Management Agency, have all been badly affected by the flooding.

Seda Sevencan, an Istanbul-based journalist, wrote this piece.